Man, 67, dies after car crashes into SBS Transit bus

A 67-year-old man died after the car he was driving crashed into the rear of an SBS Transit bus in Ang Mo Kio on Thursday (July 16) morning.

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the accident involving a car and a bus along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Upper Thomson Road at about 8.35am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said two people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The man was taken unconscious to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A 61-year-old woman who was travelling in the car was taken to the same hospital while conscious.

Video of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed a red car with its front badly crumpled after it collided with the rear of an SBS Transit bus that had stopped at a bus stop.

The footage also showed SCDF officers performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a person. Two ambulances, two SCDF pump ladders, and a Traffic Police car were also present at the scene.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SBS Transit spokesperson Grace Wu said that "a Service 165 bus was rear-ended by a car while at a bus stop along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1".

None of the passengers or the bus captain required conveyance to the hospital.

"We are saddened by the passing of the car driver. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to them. We also wish the car passenger a smooth and speedy recovery," the spokesperson said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com