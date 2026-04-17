Fire breaks out at Ang Mo Kio industrial estate unit, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at an unit in Ang Mo Kio industrial estate on Thursday (April 16) afternoon.

The incident happened at about 12.40pm at 5000 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5, the registered address of Techplace II managed by CapitaLand Ascendas real estate industrial trust (Reit).

Videos of the incident posted on social media show smoke coming out of a unit on the third floor.

Several people are seen evacuating from the unit and standing along the corridor.

At least two Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines, a light fire attack vehicle, and one fire biker were at the scene.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said the fire involved an industrial machine in the said unit.

It added that no injuries were reported and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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