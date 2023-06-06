Anglers at Bedok Jetty release injured stingray after failing to lift it out of sea

It could've been the catch of the day, but one stingray became the one that got away.

TikTok user Mermaidmanandsailorboy shared a video on June 4, showing a group of anglers struggling to lift a stingray out of the water.

In the clip, one angler could be seen reeling in a big stingray with his fishing rod.

But the ray was too heavy so the angler and his companions decided to use gaffs — long poles with large hooks at the ends — to lift it onto the jetty.

Despite using three gaffs, they failed to secure a firm hold of the underside of the stingray.

Their repeated attempts to lift the stingray also left the fish bleeding.

According to Mermaidmanandsailorboy, the anglers gave up after 45 minutes and released the stingray back to the sea.

"It was released with so much injuries," the TikTok user wrote.

Netizens were outraged by the anglers' lack of proper handling of the ray. One even commented: "Don't know how to fish, don't fish."

Many said releasing the stingray after seriously injuring it was inhumane as the anglers were simply leaving it to die.

How to release stingrays properly

Local marine conservation group Marine Stewards recommends releasing rays and sharks when caught, as they have a much lower reproduction rate as compared to other fish. Handling the animals properly during the release will reduce injuries and improve the chances of their survival. Here are some things to note for a proper release: Remove the hook with various de-hooking tools or cut the hook with bolt cutters

If bringing a stingray out of water, support it horizontally as best as possible (using a net etc) rather than leaving it hanging or flipping it upside down

Do not insert fingers in the spiracles as this can damage the ray's gills and associated structures

