Anglers cutting up giant stingray at East Coast Park angers netizens

A picture of several anglers surrounding a giant stingray, prepping and cutting up their prized catch at East Coast Park has raised eyebrows among some netizens.

The stingray looked like it was at least 1.5m long.

The picture was posted on Facebook group Singapore Wildlife Sightings on Sunday (March 13).

There were some who congratulated the anglers on their big catch with compliments such as "awesome catch" and even "BBQ ray, very nice".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Puji Charm

Others however felt quite differently and commented that such "wildlife should not be disturbed" and they should have been released.

A few netizens countered that the stingray was unlikely an endangered species and that it could be a mangrove whipray, a common species found in Singapore.

The post has since garnered over 600 shares and over 1,000 reactions.

The Marine Conservation Society website has listed some species of stingrays that one should avoid consuming as they pose 'significant environmental concerns' while there are guidelines on Marine Stewards to check if one's catch is an endangered species.

NParks has also posted locations in Singapore where fishing is allowed and some basic fishing etiquette to observe.

