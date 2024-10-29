Angry van driver hurls insults at Joo Chiat resident after parking complaint

She is still shaken by the incident.

A Joo Chiat resident was verbally abused by a van driver after she complained about his parking on Friday (Oct 25).

Facebook user Aresha Krishnan said in a post that his van had parked too close to a part of her plant in a pot by the road.

She contacted the company listed on the side of the vehicle and asked if the van could be moved.

"The company was very understanding. They apologised and shared that they were a leasing company," recounted the resident.

"They also said that they would try to contact the hirer to move the vehicle. I had left it as that and went to put my kids to bed.

"About 40 minutes later at 11pm, I heard a violent explosive bang on my front door which frightened everybody in the house.

"On opening the door, I saw an irate man shouting in my face at the top of his voice that 'anyone can f***ing park on this street'.

"I responded in a stern voice, saying that he doesn't need to come and bang on my door and hurl abuse, and that I would call the police.

"He then shouted 'call, call the police' and 'f*** you b**ch' before storming off."

The resident, who shared videos of the incident, continued: "When I said I was calling the police because he had no right to hit my door like that or shout abuse, he stormed back and came really close to me, literally centimetres from me and stared down at me threateningly, almost as if he was about to physically assault me or worse.

"I said I wasn't scared of him at all to throw him off, to which he sneered and went 'really, really' inching closer and closer to me. Despite taking several steps back, he kept coming forward right in front of my face in a very threatening manner over and over."

She said she was in fear for her safety.

"Despite being very assertive in the video and calling the man out, I can assure you I was very afraid that this man was going to hit me at any point and my hands were shaking and cold," revealed the resident.

"When he looked down and saw that I was trying to start a recording on my phone, he quickly got into his car, waved me off rudely and drove off in haste."

When the police arrived, they advised her to file a magistrate's complaint.

"I really hope justice happens here," said the resident, who has filed the complaint.

"I am very shaken from this incident. Honestly."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.