Angry woman accuses Grab driver of saying wheelchair-bound dad 'as good as a dead person'

One woman arranged a Grab ride for her wheelchair-bound dad so that he could reach his destination in the pouring rain.

But the driver, who was supposedly trained to assist those with mobility challenges, allegedly made snarky comments about his passenger's disability.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Tuesday (Feb 7), Jessica Ho shared that she booked a Grab Assist ride on Feb 4 at around 4pm to bring her 75-year-old dad back to his nursing home.

Adding that her father is half-paralysed due to a stroke, the 35-year-old admin executive said: "I wanted to be sure that my dad is in good hands."

Besides being able to help passengers who have difficulties walking, drivers with Grab Assist vehicles are able to accommodate personal mobility aids including folding wheelchairs, walkers and collapsible scooters.

The drivers who are part of the Grab Assist scheme also receive training on how to transfer a passenger from the wheelchair to the car.

'My dad can hear you'

But the driver had an "attitude problem" after picking them up at a condominium in the North-east area, Ho claimed.

She said: "When the driver asked if [my dad] could stand on his own, I replied 'why would he be in a wheelchair if he's able to?'"

The driver also allegedly ignored Ho after being asked if he had transferred a wheelchair-bound passenger to his seat before.

"He said [in Chinese], 'he's no different from a dead person',"the woman claimed.

"I immediately looked at him and said that my dad is still alive and can hear what you just said perfectly well."

Sickened by the driver's remarks, the woman told him to step aside – before helping her dad to his seat by her own.

The 40-minute ride proceeded in silence, but Ho shared that it was due to her anger with the driver.

"How could a strong and healthy person go around hurting a disabled passenger's feelings?" she fumed.

'Not an ambulance service'

Ho's TikTok video about the incident has since garnered over 40,000 views as of Tuesday (Feb 7).

Several netizens commented that Ho had booked the wrong service, but the woman clarified that the ride was with Grab Assist driver.

Other netizens also left messages supporting Ho and her dad.

"Don't hear what people say, they can be so toxic," one of them said, while another felt that the driver lacked empathy.

There were other netizens who pointed out that there was no need for Ho to name and shame the driver.

"The Grab driver might be old, you can't expect him to carry [your dad]," a netizen said, while another commented that Grab Assist is not an ambulance service.

But Ho replied: "Must the driver say such a horrible thing in front of my dad? He's not deaf."

After Ho made a complaint to Grab later that day, the ride-hailing platform replied that the driver will be receiving a warning for his actions.

PHOTO: Jessica Ho

But Ho is worried that the driver would "continue his life" and hurt those with disabilities and their family members again.

"My father kept a neutral expression [during the Grab ride], but I'm not sure if he had poured out his emotions when we parted", she told AsiaOne.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries on Tuesday (Feb 7), Grab said that they have reached out to the driver and passenger involved in the incident.

"We're currently investigating the situation," the company's spokesperson added.

