Angry woman spat at KFC worker in Nex shopping mall; police investigating

SINGAPORE - A woman who spat at a staff member at a KFC outlet could face charges of creating a public nuisance.

The incident at Nex shopping mall on Wednesday (April 22) was captured in a video that has since gone viral and led to a police investigation.

The woman, dressed in a yellow checked top, can be seen with a lowered face mask and heard spitting at the masked employee across the counter before storming away.

It is not clear what sparked the altercation.

A KFC spokesman told The Straits Times that the outlet had been sanitised after the incident and that the employee is "off-duty and resting".

"At KFC, we take the safety of our staff and customers seriously," he said.

Other cases of service staff being abused have been emerging amid the pressure of the circuit breaker measures.

A 38-year-old GrabFood delivery rider was arrested after he was filmed shouting and taunting a staff member at bubble tea chain Playmade in Waterway Point mall on Tuesday, a day before all bubble tea stalls were due to shut.

The chain said in a Facebook post that it had been inundated with more than 150 orders in the last hour before closing time.

The GrabFood rider had repeatedly asked one of the staff members about the waiting time and then became angry when the employee responded with a reply that included a vulgarity.

