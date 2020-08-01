Animal rights activist harasses wrong person for hitting dog with car

Riled up by a hit-and-run incident involving a dog from an animal shelter, he decided to harass the woman he believed to be the driver.

But Mark Lin Youcheng, 27, who was then a volunteer at the shelter, had identified the wrong woman based on unverified information.

He was fined $1,400 yesterday after pleading guilty to one harassment charge.

A similar charge was taken into consideration.

On Oct 23, 2016, Lin, who is now the director of animal welfare group Society for Animal Matters, came across a Facebook post about a shelter dog that had been run over by a driver at Pasir Ris Farmway.

The next day, he received unverified information regarding the identity of the driver and published it online.

He posted the personal details of a 41-year-old woman on Facebook and followed up with another post urging others to "give her hell".

The details included her NRIC number, name, address, vehicle number and model.

But the woman, who was the owner of the car, was not the driver at the time of the incident.