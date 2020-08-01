Animal rights activist harasses wrong person for hitting dog with car

PHOTO: The New Paper
David Sun
The New Paper

Riled up by a hit-and-run incident involving a dog from an animal shelter, he decided to harass the woman he believed to be the driver.

But Mark Lin Youcheng, 27, who was then a volunteer at the shelter, had identified the wrong woman based on unverified information.

He was fined $1,400 yesterday after pleading guilty to one harassment charge.

A similar charge was taken into consideration.

On Oct 23, 2016, Lin, who is now the director of animal welfare group Society for Animal Matters, came across a Facebook post about a shelter dog that had been run over by a driver at Pasir Ris Farmway.

The next day, he received unverified information regarding the identity of the driver and published it online.

He posted the personal details of a 41-year-old woman on Facebook and followed up with another post urging others to "give her hell".

The details included her NRIC number, name, address, vehicle number and model.

But the woman, who was the owner of the car, was not the driver at the time of the incident.

After her personal information had been shared online, she received harassment calls and messages from strangers who assumed she was the driver.

She made a police report on Oct 25, 2016, over Lin's post.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Kelvin Chong urged the court to impose a $2,000 fine, citing the need for deterrence.

But Lin's lawyer Joel Ng asked the court to instead bond Lin for $1,000 to keep the peace, or impose a fine of $500.

He added that the woman had already been paid $12,500 by Lin and another person to settle a civil defamation suit against them out of court.

Lin also posted an apology on Facebook in February last year.

According to court documents, Ms Alice Chong Say Kiaw, 52, was the driver at the time of the incident.

She is believed to have borrowed the car.

The wrongly identified woman issued a statement to The New Paper in 2016 following the incident, clarifying she was not the driver.

She said then that the untruthful posts had affected her livelihood and adversely affected her colleagues as well.

For each charge of harassment, Lin could have been fined up to $5,000.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
animals Harassment

TRENDING

Baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Police searching for parents of baby found alive in Bedok North block rubbish chute
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Auntie raging at hairdresser for cutting her hair too short is a mood netizens can get behind
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: &#039;Not everyone walks with you to the end&#039;
Xiang Yun on deaths of close celeb friends: 'Not everyone walks with you to the end'
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
Places to go in KL other than the Petronas Twin Towers, Petaling Street and KLCC
&#039;MOH advice&#039; on how not to catch influenza is a hoax
'MOH advice' on how not to catch influenza is a hoax
Animal rights activist harasses wrong person for hitting dog with car
Animal rights activist harasses wrong person for hitting dog with car
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
PewDiePie apologises to Malaysian and Singaporean fans over ‘harsh’ comments
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it&#039;s as painful as childbirth
Zhang Ziyi has breast engorgement, says it's as painful as childbirth
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Chinese couple use 7-year-old grandson to save cat
Romeo Tan&#039;s latest challenge: Playing a man with Tourette syndrome
'Why you always get these kinds of roles?': Romeo Tan's mum grumbles
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
A look inside Virgin Voyages&#039; cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
A look inside Virgin Voyages' cruise ship with free Wi-Fi, no buffets and no kids
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip

Home Works

House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos

SERVICES