Animal shelters appeal for donations after taking in dogs, cats from troubled Animal Lovers League

Two animal shelters are appealing for contributions to defray the costs of taking in cats and dogs from troubled animal welfare group Animal Lovers League (ALL).

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) had announced this January that Voices for Animals and Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter are among the five groups that will be taking over the care of animals from ALL — which currently has about 100 cats and 60 dogs.

The other three are Noah’s Ark Cares, SOSD and Every Stray Matters.

This comes after ALL lost its tenancy at The Animal Lodge in Sungei Tengah in December 2025 following allegations of neglect. They also owed 53 months’ rent to AVS.

In a Facebook post on Monday (March 23), Derrick Tan, founder of Voices for Animals, said that his shelter will take in cats from ALL on Friday.

Tan told the Straits Times that Voices for Animals will take in 92 cats.

He also appealed for supplies such as cat litter. The shelter had used up 2,200kg of the 2,700kg worth of cat tofu litter it had raised so far, he said.

"Yes, the numbers are significant, but so is the number of cats under care," said Tan.

"I don’t really like doing appeal posts like this, but I can’t manage everything alone. It truly takes a whole kampung to come together to make this happen."

In another Facebook post, Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter (OSCAS) said on Tuesday that it will be taking over 29 dogs from ALL — which takes the total total number of dogs under its care to 120.

"It is a daunting undertaking, especially as 95 per cent of these new arrivals require medical attention," said OSCAS.

The animal shelter said that to accommodate the new arrivals, it had to secure another two additional units at The Animal Lodge, bringing the total to nine.

OSCAS added that it has been receiving assistance from NParks and AVS, such as one year’s free rental and three months’ free utilities at The Animal Lodge.

But even so, it noted an additional expenditure of around $178,000 this year to make "essential" improvements such as installation of CCTVs, increased manpower and medical treatment for the dogs.

"As we take on this responsibility, we seek your support. Your contribution — no matter the amount — will go directly towards giving these 29 dogs a second chance at a safe, healthy, loving life and ultimately the opportunity to find their forever homes."

The public can donate through crowdfunding platforms giving.sg and Give.Asia.

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chingshijie@asiaone.com