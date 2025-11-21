Anti-drink driving campaign returns amid rise in number of arrests

A campaign aimed at promoting awareness about drink-driving and responsible behaviour on the roads has returned following a rise in the number of arrests.

The annual initiative known as the Anti-Drink Drive Campaign is organised by the traffic police (TP) and typically runs during festive periods with community outreach and enforcement operations.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 campaign at Clarke Quay on Friday (Nov 21), Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann said that there were 94 drink-driving accidents from January to August this year — a 17 per cent dip from 113 during the same period in 2024.

But arrests have increased by four per cent to 1,173 from 1,130.

"These numbers showed that there are still motorists who continue to take reckless risks with their own lives and that of other road users," said Sim.

The senior minister of state also cited recent cases this year, including a 56-year-old veteran criminal lawyer who was sentenced to eight weeks’ jail on Nov 7 for driving, while drunk, into the central guard railings and then lying to the police that he was not the driver.

Sim said: "Victims suffer physical injuries and emotional trauma that can last a lifetime, while offenders face imprisonment, financial punishments and the burden of knowing their selfish decision caused irreparable harm.

"Families on both sides are left to pick up the pieces from one reckless choice."

At the launch event on Friday evening, Sim tested her skills on a driving simulator while wearing vision-impairing goggles that replicate the dangers of driving under the influence.

She later wrote her wish for “safety for all road users” and placed it on a Christmas tree.

Supported by partners such as the Singapore Road Safety Council and Singapore Nightlife Business Association, the 2025 Anti-Drink Drive Campaign will see decals with anti-drink driving messages affixed to mirrors or restrooms at nightlife venues from next month.

The Singapore Police Force said that red packets featuring messages such as "Get Home Safely" and "Do not Drink and Drive" will also be distributed to the public in the lead up to Chinese New Year in February next year.

TP are also collaborating with valet service providers for the first time to remind motorists to not drive if they intend to consume alcohol.

Valet services provide an alternative to ensure both driver and vehicle return home safely, said the police.

"This campaign reminds us that people we love are waiting for us to come home safely," said Senior Assistant Commissioner Daniel Tan, commander of TP, adding that drink-driving remains one of the most preventable causes of road accidents.

"We will continue our enforcement efforts, but ultimately, the choice lies with each individual motorist to make the right decision."

[[nid:721924]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com