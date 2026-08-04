New anti-scam Bill empowers authorities to fine online service providers up to $10m for non-compliance

Online service providers could face financial penalties of up to $10 million for each instance of non-compliance with anti-scam obligations under the new Scams (Countermeasures) and Other Matters Bill, which was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday (Aug 4).

The Bill aims to strengthen information exchange between the police and service providers, introduce new offences for misusing online accounts and enhance the Online Criminal Harms Act (Ocha) among other measures to combat scams.

Under the Bill, authorities will be empowered to issue Ocha directions through a computer programme, enabling directions to be issued at greater speed and scale.

MHA will also be able to impose financial penalties on designated online service providers such as Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp should they be non-compliant with codes of practice or implementation directives.

Before the penalty is imposed, MHA will serve a written notice to the online service provider indicating enforcement action and timeframe within which providers can submit representations, including reasons for non-compliance.

These online service providers will also receive a rectification notice or compliance order. Should they fail to rectify or comply accordingly, they can be fined up to $10 million upon conviction.

Should they persist in committing the offence, a further fine of up to $300,000 will be imposed for each day or part of a day the offence continues after conviction.

New offences under Bill

The Facility Restriction Framework, introduced in 2025, aims to restrict the provision of services to individuals linked to scams.

As of June 30, 2026, 1,423 money mules, 1,439 SIM card mules, and 53 corporate mules have been placed under the framework, MHA said.

Building upon these efforts, the Bill will introduce new offences:

Unlawful provision of personal information for the registration of online accounts for criminal activity Possession of online accounts registered using another person's personal information for criminal activity Supplying of online accounts for criminal activity Receiving of online accounts for criminal activity

These offences only apply to online accounts offered by online services designated under Ocha.

National Scams List

The Bill also enhances the National Scams List by enabling and safeguarding scam-related information exchange between the police and service providers.

Where necessary, the Bill will allow the police to issue a disclosure order for service providers to share information relating to specific accounts and scam activities.

An account disabling order can also be issued to require service providers to disable an account or multiple accounts that meet conditions prescribed by the police.

The police can also issue a service limitation order for service providers to restrict the provision of services to individuals in order to counter scams.

These restrictions can be imposed for up to three years, and those subject to restrictions can appeal the decision to the Commissioner of Police, whose decision is final.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com