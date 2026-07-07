Anti-Scam Centre, 5 banks foil 600 scam attempts, prevent $38m in losses

More than 600 scam attempts were disrupted and over $38 million in potential losses prevented after the Anti-Scam Centre (ASC) and five banks conducted a two-month operation using Robotic Process Automation technology.

The joint operation, which ran from May 1 to June 30, involved the ASC under the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) Cyber Command working with DBS, UOB, OCBC, Standard Chartered Bank and GXS, said the police in a statement on Wednesday (July 7).

The operation targeted various scam types, including government official impersonation scams, investment scams, job scams, e-commerce scams and rental scams.

During the operation, ASC officers and the participating banks sent more than 3,800 SMS alerts to over 3,300 bank customers who were identified as potential scam victims.

The timely alerts helped stop more than $38 million from being transferred to scammers, the police said.

"The collaboration allows for rapid information exchange between the ASC and its partner banks, enabling quick identification of potential victims and timely intervention to safeguard their finances," the police added.

SPF also reminded members of the public to stay alert by following the "ACT" anti-scam advice.

The acronym stands for Add security features, Check for signs of scams, and Tell the authorities and others about scams.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit www.scamshield.gov.sg or call the ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

Anyone with information on scams may call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness. All information will be kept strictly confidential.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com