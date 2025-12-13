Over $539k seized, 176 accounts frozen in banks and police anti-scam operation

Over $539,000 in suspected scam proceeds was seized and 176 individuals investigated following a 12-day island-wide enforcement operation by the police and local banks, during which over 176 bank accounts were also frozen.

The operation took place between Nov 17 and 28, and was carried out by officers from the Anti-Scam Command (ASCom) and the police land divisions' Scam Strike Teams, said the Singapore Police Force in a news release on Friday (Dec 12).

The operation was conducted against persons for their alleged involvement in government official impersonation scams, investment scams, and job scams, which were among the top five scams types for the first half of 2025.

Through working closely with major industry stakeholders, such as social media companies, messaging platforms and telecommunication companies, the police disrupted over 880 online enablers and terminated more than 1,070 phone lines that were linked to scams.

176 persons under investigation

Of the 176 individuals under investigation, 128 are men and 48 women, aged between 16 and 85.

The individuals are being investigated for allegedly relinquishing their bank accounts for money laundering activities, said the police.

Those convicted of assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct in certain circumstances under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act face a maximum jail term of three years, a fine of up to $50,000, or both.

Additionally, those convicted of facilitating unauthorised access to computer material under the Computer Misuse Act face a maximum jail term of two years, a fine of up to $5,000, or both for their first conviction.

Members of the public should always reject requests by others to use their SingPass credentials, bank accounts or mobile lines to avoid being an accomplice to criminal activities, said the police.

They also advised the public to take precautions and avoid falling for scams by using the ACT (Add, Check, Tell) framework, which involves adding the ScamShield app, checking for scam signs, and telling authorities, family and friends about suspected scams.

For more information, members of the public can call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799.

Members of the public with any information on scams can also call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

