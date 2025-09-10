'Anxiety and joy': 90% of Jetstar Asia pilots and crew have found new jobs, secured interviews, says Ng Chee Meng

A majority of former Jetstar Asia pilots and cabin crew have found new jobs or secured interviews just three months after the airline announced its closure, said labour chief Ng Chee Meng.

The closure reportedly resulted in more than 500 employees in Singapore being laid off.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Sept 10), Ng, Secretary-General at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), said that some of the laid-off workers secured job opportunities at NTUC's three-day job matching exercise in June.

90 per cent of the affected pilots and cabin crew were able to secure interviews or jobs at the event, which was a joint initiative by Aerospace & Aviation unions, NTUC's e2i and the Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers' Union (SMMWU), said Ng.

Affected staff were able to find employment with organisations including SIA Group and Marina Bay Sands, which were among the 38 employers involved in the exercise.

Ng also shared about his recent meetings with some former Jetstar Asia employees who had just transitioned to Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines.

"They told me their experiences were a blend of anxiety and joy," he said, sympathising with the mid-career workers who also "voiced concerns about adapting to new technologies and fitting into a new company culture".

Ng also reiterated NTUC's commitment to supporting affected workers who may still be exploring their options, reminding them of NTUC's e2i career coaches and job matching services that are available.

'You must be willing to learn'

The low-cost carrier ceased operations on July 31, owing to "escalating costs in the region", which affected some 550 staff who were employed at the time.

Michele Lim Ly, a 49-year-old flight attendant, was part of the affected staff and recently found a new position at Scoot in August.

In her new role, she has had to undergo training to work on the wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliner, a bigger aircraft than the narrow-body A320s which she used to operate on, she told The Straits Times.

For her, the challenge is unlearning what she learnt at Jetstar Asia and adapting to a new environment.

"You must be willing to learn," said the mother of two, encouraging those who have been retrenched to stay positive and keep an open mind.

