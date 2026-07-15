Anywheel urges against dangerous riding after rider spotted weaving in and out of road traffic

Bicycle sharing company Anywheel is urging users to ride responsibly after a video showing a rider weaving in and out of traffic on what appeared to be one of its bicycles sparked criticism online.

The video, which have been posted on social media page, sgfollowsall, on Sunday (July 13), show two riders travelling along a busy road while shouting to each other, seemingly chasing one another through moving traffic.

One clip appears to have been filmed by a person sitting in the bicycle's front basket, with the camera capturing only a pair of bare feet as the bicycle sped alongside buses, lorries and other vehicles.

Another rider, dressed in a black top, can be seen weaving between lanes and overtaking multiple vehicles before riding alongside the other bicycle.

The bicycles in the videos appear to be Anywheel bicycles.

'Extremely dangerous'

The bicycle sharing company told 8world said that "such behaviour is unacceptable and extremely dangerous".

The company also reminded the public that riding a bicycle on the road without wearing a helmet is against the law and poses a serious safety risk to both the rider and other road users.

"If members of the public witness such incidents, they should report them directly to the relevant authorities so that appropriate action can be taken," Anywheel said.

Under Land Transport Authority rules, cyclists riding on roads are required to wear helmets and ride as close as practicable to the far left edge of the road, allowing traffic to overtake safely.

Riders should keep a straight course, avoid weaving through traffic or making sudden swerves, use bicycle lanes whenever available, and not use any other part of the roadway.

AsiaOne has reached out to Anywheel for more information.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com