App stores must block young users from accessing apps for adults from March 31: IMDA

SINGAPORE — From March 31, app stores must block young users below 18 years old from downloading apps not meant for their age group, including dating app Tinder and adult video games like Grand Theft Auto.

Under the new Code of Practice for Online Safety for App Distribution Services, app stores targeting users in Singapore must also block children below 12 from downloading apps like Instagram and TikTok, which are rated for ages 12 and above.

"We recognise that app distribution services are key gateways to accessing apps on our digital devices and are marketplaces for online content including online games," said the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) in announcing the launch of the new code on Jan 15.

"With more people including children owning mobile devices... there is an increased risk of exposure to harmful content, including age-inappropriate content for children."

Those affected by this code are the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Huawei AppGallery, Microsoft Store and Samsung Galaxy Store. They will need to screen the age of downloaders — a process referred to as "age assurance" under the code — to minimise children's exposure to harmful content.

App stores are also responsible for monitoring app content, and are required to review apps and updates before they are released. This ensures harmful materials such as sexual or violent content and content related to cyber bullying, self-harm and vice, among others, are kept out of reach of children.

As companies get to grips with the new rules, IMDA said it will engage app stores over the coming months on the implementation of age assurance measures.

IMDA suggested the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning or facial scans — which it said have "significantly evolved" — to allow for age assurance measures to be implemented effectively.

Facial screening technology has been increasingly deployed in apps such as Instagram and French youth networking app Yubo, requiring users to take real-time footage of their face, which is analysed by an age verification tech company called Yoti.

Alternatively, platforms can also rely on verified sources of identification, like a digital ID or credit card, to determine the age of a user, said IMDA.

Platforms that lack "age assurance" measures need to submit a proposal to IMDA on how they plan to check the age of downloaders and when they can get it set up.

App stores that fail to implement the measures risk being blocked in Singapore under the Broadcasting Act.

It is yet to be seen how app stores will restrict apps with mature content for younger users. Streaming services like Netflix, despite being rated 12+ on the Google Play Store, often host shows intended for mature audiences (18+), typically protected with a passcode to restrict access.

As part of their new obligations that kick in on March 31, app stores will also need to have channels that are easy for users to report apps with harmful content, and be accountable to users on the measures they have implemented in annual online safety reports.

For instance, IMDA requires users' reports to be assessed and acted on in a timely and diligent manner that is proportionate to the severity of the potential harm.

Content and activity related to child sexual exploitation and abuse, as well as terrorism, in particular, must be removed or restricted, and the app provider in question banned, suspended or warned.

The platform is also expected to keep users who report the matter informed of the action taken, unless the report is frivolous in nature or written to cause frustration.

Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo said on LinkedIn that the new code aims to ensure children can explore and learn with access to age-appropriate content.

She wrote about a young mother who met her at a Meet-the-People to ask about financial aid. Teo said: "Her three children, one of them still a toddler, were all deeply engaged with their mobile devices.

"Beyond helping her family with their bread-and-butter needs, I knew I had to share with her information about screen use and link her family up with edutainment resources like books — the kids were still far too young to protect themselves from the dangers of harmful online content."

The code adds to measures introduced to enhance online safety, including guides for parents and rules for social media services under the Code of Practice for Online Safety, said Teo.

She said: "While there is no silver bullet that will address all the complexities of online safety, Singapore remains committed to fortifying our defences against evolving online harms."

Singapore's Code of Practice follows a broader global push to strengthen protections for children online by holding tech platforms accountable for their users' safety.

Many nations are looking to Australia, which will soon enforce a new law to ban children under 16 from accessing social media, setting a benchmark for regulators worldwide.

Observers have raised questions over how the law will be enforced and whether age assurance technology is up to the task.

Singapore, too, is mooting the idea of a ban, and is in talks with Australia and tech platforms to understand their views.

The Republic has made gradual updates to its Broadcasting Act over the years to require tech companies to introduce tighter measures.

In 2023, social media companies here were required to make it easy for users to report harmful content and be transparent about how they are keeping users safe through annual safety reports to the authorities for accountability.

IMDA is in the midst of assessing the reports, which aim to foster transparency among the platforms and gather information on what they are already doing to ensure safety.

[[nid:693529]]

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.