Approached 5 times within 50m: Shopper complains of massage parlour touts at People's Park Complex

With about 50 massage parlours condensed into two storeys at People's Park Complex, would-be customers are spoilt for choice.

But this has irked some mall-goers, one of whom complained to Shin Min Daily News about the staff touting for business outside their stores.

"Within a distance of less than 50m, I was solicited five times," said the shopper.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the building walked past the parlours while waving his hand in rejection, but some staff still approached with price lists and tried to sell their services.

"The price is the same no matter which one you go to!" shouted one.

According to the Chinese evening daily, a 30-minute foot massage costs an average of $15 across the parlours.

One massage parlour staff, surnamed Guo, said the competition does not affect business much.

"Each store does its own thing. When there are crowds, it's good for everyone and I won't say it's a cut-throat competition," he explained.

The owner of a watch shop located on the second floor of the complex told Shin Min the large majority of massage parlours had sprung up after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Once someone passes by, [the parlour staff] will tout for business. Some of my customers hence come less often," she said.

However, another business owner on the fourth floor said she does not mind the multitude of massage parlours as there have been no troubling incidents.

