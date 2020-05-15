Are swabbers overpaid compared to nurses? MOH responds after viral post stirs debate

It's no question that all frontliners play an important role in the fight against Covid-19. But are some getting the short end of the stick compared to the others?

A recent Facebook post from a user claiming to be a nurse had Singaporeans talking after she griped about the $3,400 to $3,800 salary offered to swabbers, contrasting it to her own starting pay and calling for a review of all healthcare workers' salaries.

The post, which has since been removed, was triggered by a job posting in which the Health Promotion board said it was seeking swabbers and swab assistants to provide support in Covid-19 operations and in community care.

Successful applicants will be hired as swab assistants, earning $3,400 a month.

Those who progress to become swabbers after training and assessment will earn $3,800 a month.

Taking her frustrations to Facebook, the woman, who said she's a nurse with 11 years of experience, wrote that she was "appalled" at how much was being offered to "people with no healthcare background".

She had drawn a starting pay of $1,900 a decade ago, she added in a comment.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

She said she appreciated those who stepped up to work as swabbers, but questioned if nurses with degrees and diplomas were valued, writing: "Are you saying that our degrees and diplomas are useless in the usual day? You mean healthcare workers do not face risks in usual day work? [sic]"

She ended her post with an appeal for more benefits for healthcare workers: "I hope that after this pandemic, there will be reviews of pay for all healthcare workers. Don't have to put up a big show of thanking us on social media, but give us tangible benefits."

Her post appeared to strike a chord with many, amassing over 1,900 shares within eight hours, and almost 700 comments.

Many commenters, some of whom were also in the healthcare field, commiserated with her, citing insufficient compensation as the reason many nurses leave the industry.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

But she also received backlash, with some commenters suggesting that she quit her job. Many also felt that the pay offered to swabbers' and swabbing assistants was justified.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Following the furore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement on May 15 that the swabber and swab assistant positions are short-term contract roles and do not provide any progression. The roles also do not include any allowances or bonuses.

In contrast, after including allowances and bonuses, entry-level registered nurses are paid an average gross monthly salary that ranges from $3,300 to $5,200 depending on their qualifications.

They are also eligible for annual salary increments as well as training opportunities, MOH added.

The Straits Times reported in 2018 that nursing graduates from the Institute of Technical Education can expect a lower starting pay of about $1,750 a month, while nursing graduates from polytechnics earn a gross median starting pay of $2,400.

The call for more swabbers comes after the National Development Minister Lawrence Wong's announcement on May 13 that all 323,000 foreign workers staying in dormitories will be tested for Covid-19.

Wong also said on May 8 that Singapore was ramping up its testing capacity significantly, from about 2,900 a day in the initial days of the pandemic to the current 8,000 tests a day.

In a few weeks' time, Singapore will have the capability to perform 20,000 daily tests, and eventually 40,000 daily tests, he added.

