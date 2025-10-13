'Are they your relatives?' Man confronts Malaysian driver for allegedly providing illegal cross-border service

An owner of a Malaysian-registered car was accused of allegedly providing illegal cross-border service in Singapore.

In dashcam footage shared on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group on Sunday (Oct 12), a man was seen helping a family load several pieces of luggage into the vehicle in Gardens by the Bay.

A man was heard asking the car owner if they are his relatives, to which the latter ignored.

In the comments, several netizens were shocked that a Malaysian private-hire vehicle driver was providing an illegal cross-border service in broad daylight.

“The fine is too light. They are not scared,” said user Kym Wong.

“Just report online. No point confronting them,” added Tan Chow Hong.

Others on social media warned against jumping into conclusions.

“Maybe he’s a family friend?” asked Yang Chee Yun, referring to the driver.

“Where’s the evidence?” replied Addie Salleh to the video.

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, LTA said that they have been conducting regular enforcement operations against drivers providing illegal ride-hailing services, and will continue to do so.

LTA, together with the Singapore Tourism Board, have conducted joint enforcement in tourist spots such as Gardens by the Bay, Changi Airport and the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple in Chinatown.

More than 20 drivers in July and 19 in August had their foreign-registered vehicles impounded.

They referred AsiaOne to their Facebook post on Oct 7, in which they said 15 drivers were caught and their vehicles impounded.

A valid public service vehicle licence is necessary to provide taxi or chauffeured private hire car services.

According to LTA, 136 drivers have been caught providing illegal cross-border passenger transport services since 2022.

Offenders can be fined up to $3,000, up to six months' jail, or both. The vehicle can also be forfeited.

