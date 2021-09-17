Are TikTokers in Singapore swiping public property for likes in 'devious licks' challenge?

Imagine going to a shopping mall and bringing home that good-looking policeman standee.

That's what a TikToker in Singapore did, as part of the 'devious licks' challenge that's been going around on the platform.

The viral video, posted on Wednesday (Sept 15) by user asiansalami, shows the TikToker panning the camera to the back of the lift, revealing Singapore's most famous police standee. It even had a 'police camera in operation' sign stuck on it.

"Just hit the most devious lick," they wrote in the caption.

According to Urban Dictionary, a 'lick' means a successful type of theft. No prizes for guessing what 'devious' means.

Several others jumped on the bandwagon, showing how they 'licked' public property ranging from street signs to barricades.

But it is unclear whether these TikTokers actually stole the items.

Asiansalami said they returned the police standee while fellow TikToker yourahmaflyaway wrote: "All items were either gifted or found on the floor" as he flexed his collection of 'devious licks' consisting safety signage and equipment.

What's 'devious licks'?

The 'Devious licks' challenge originated in the United States after TikTok user jugg4elias filmed himself stealing disposable masks on Sept 1, writing: "A month into school absolutely devious lick. Should've brought a mask from home."

Many other students soon entered the fray. They started swiping items including soap dispensers, hand sanitisers and toilet stall doors, then showing off the results of their heists on TikTok.

In a video with 4.6 million views, a TikTok user said "I won this trend" as they unzipped a backpack filled with Covid-19 self-test kits.

Over the next two weeks, the 'licking' escalated to a point where TikTok had to remove the content because they promoted or enabled criminal activities.

This week, US education authorities dissuaded such acts of theft as the missing items greatly affected school life given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

It remains to be seen if the 'devious licks' challenge has gotten out of hand in Singapore, but let's hope it's all for show and nothing's actually stolen.

claudiatan@asiaone.com