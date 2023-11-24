Are you willing to be a house husband? Here's what some Gen Zs are saying

They might have to endure some side-eye from relatives at the dinner table, but some Gen Zs in Singapore are more than willing to take on the way of the house husband.

These young men would happily become house husbands if their spouse would let them, according to a TikTok video by HeyKaki uploaded on Tuesday (Nov 21).

HeyKaki interviewed eight respondents in their video.

When asked about their opinions on the matter, all interviewees answered with resounding approval.

"100 per cent," two respondents agreed.

One of them added: "If my future wife earns five or six figures and tells me to stay at home to cook and clean, I'll do it!"

Moreover, these interviewees shared that they wouldn't be bothered by disapproving looks that they might get if they became house husbands.

"I wouldn't, because my wife has money… if they disapprove, then talk to my wife about it," one said.

When it came to a discussion on whether women could take the initiative with marriage proposals, however, the respondents shared differing opinions.

One readily agreed with the idea, saying that he wanted a diamond ring with a "very, very big diamond" on it.

Another, on the other hand, felt it wasn't something he'd welcome.

"I feel that being a man, we have to be manly, so we ought to be the one to propose," he said.

Another chimed in: "As a man, I think I would still be the one to propose. She can give me money to buy the ring though!"

On the topic of money, HeyKaki also asked the respondents if they could accept a spouse who would earn more than them - to which all agreed.

"If she has money but looks like a man, I'd still be okay with it," one of them jested.

Another gave a more serious response: "In the future, combined incomes [will be more common], adding the incomes together will mean both parties have more money, so why not?"

Being a house husband is 'a flex': Rurusama

In a recent episode of HeyKaki's Gen Z talk show, influencers discussed gender stereotypes in Singapore, and touched on the topic of house husbands.

Guest Andrew Wong shared that he was fine when it comes to caring for kids, so long as it's his own kids.

He wasn't worried about being seen in a bad light, either, and said that the idea of being a house husband is actually "quite cool".

"Oh my god, it's a flex," Rurusama quipped.

"Yes, you can flex about it everywhere, in this era everyone says that, 'Hey, if you let your wife do these things, you're not a man'," Wong said,

"So my friends - even those who are very masculine - would often have such thoughts, and feel it's very cool [to be a house husband]."

According to the Ministry of Manpower's Labour Force in Singapore report in 2021, there were 14,100 men who were unemployed and not looking for work at the time.

This number was double that of 2011, where only 6,700 men fell under the same category.

These men cited family responsibilities as the main reason for their unemployment.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QuDzyJQPfB0&t=495s[/embed]

