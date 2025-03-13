Areas with opposition presence 'diluted, mixed up, sliced and diced': Ex-WP MP Leon Perera reacts to boundary changes

Former Workers' Party (WP) MP Leon Perera has criticised changes to electoral boundaries which have impacted areas with opposition presence.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (March 12), Perera wrote: "The recently announced electoral boundary changes make it much harder to rework the boundaries in our Parliament and politics, even slightly."

The former Aljunied GRC MP added that areas that alternative parties have been working in have become "diluted, mixed up, sliced and diced in perhaps the most far-reaching set of boundary changes in a generation".

"These changes are OK if we want to maintain one dominant voice and one dominant narrative in our country," said Perera.

"If you see a value in alternative voices and political balance in our democratic society, please consider giving whatever you can give towards that endangered cause. Give progress a chance," he added.

Perera resigned from WP in July 2023 after a past affair with Nicole Seah, his fellow party member at the time, was exposed by a video leaked online.

He was spotted campaigning with the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) earlier in 2024 and posts regularly about the party's activities to this day.

Despite this, Perera and PSP previously said he was assisting the party and was not a member.

He also announced in January this year that he has relocated to New York City for work, declining to comment when asked if he will be contesting in the coming General Election.

