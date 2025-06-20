'Arts must have the space to explore uncomfortable realities': Wild Rice responds to ban on play by IMDA and MHA

Theatre company Wild Rice said that they "categorically reject the characterisation" that one of their plays "glamorises drug abuse", after it was banned by local authorities for undermining anti-drug policy.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a joint statement on Friday (June 20), said that the dramatised reading of Homepar has been disallowed in its current form.

This comes just a day before its staging.

The revised script submitted on June 5 had substantially changed from the version submitted on April 21, they noted, pointing out that the new material glamorises drug abuse and portrays an undercover Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officer shielding abusers from detection.

"It undermines Singapore's anti-drug policy, our drug rehabilitation regime, and public confidence in the CNB," said the joint statement.

"Performances that undermine Singapore's national interest are not permitted under the AECC (Arts Entertainment Classification Code)."

Wild Rice responds

Wild Rice, in their statement posted on Instagram and Facebook on Friday (June 20), pointed out that the play is a "reductive reading of a nuanced and empathetic work that is, at its core, about healing and recovery".

"The central character's journey is one of struggle, resilience, and the power of community in overcoming addiction and stigma," said the company, adding that Homepar does not condone or glorify substance use.

"It seeks to ask why people — real people, in our society — turn to drugs, often as a response to trauma, discrimination, and marginalisation," said Wild Rice.

"The characters portrayed express a spectrum of attitudes, including rejection and ambivalence, and the play ends with a celebration of community that is explicitly and intentionally drug-free."

The theatre company added that the play, written by Mitchell Fang, was a "work in development" and that it was "never intended as a full production" but a process to collect "feedback and revision".

"We also believe that the arts must have the space to explore complex, often uncomfortable realities," Wild Rice said.

They also said that they "remain committed to responsible storytelling" and "working constructively with regulators" to ensure that Homepar "can be seen, understood, and appreciated for what it truly is."

According to a synopsis on Wild Rice's website, Homepar — a reference to house parties in the gay party scene — is about a man who hosts one such party to "power through a tough break-up and celebrate their evolving gender identity".

However, the host and his guests subsequently received a knock on the door at 4am.

April 21 script could be staged: IMDA

IMDA said it had previously informed Wild Rice that their prior April 21 script could be staged as it met the requirements. The theatre company, however, has chosen not to revert their script to their initial version.

IMDA added that Singapore's firm stance against drugs remains unchanged, and that they will continue to uphold the AECC to protect national interest.

