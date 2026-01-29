Vivian Balakrishnan and Asean foreign ministers reaffirm importance of unity amid uncertainties

Foreign ministers from Southeast Asia met on Thursday (Jan 29) to discuss key issues in the region, including tensions in the South China Sea, an escalating civil war in Myanmar and a border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

The discussions were part of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) retreat for foreign ministers, aimed at setting the bloc's agenda for the year under the chairmanship of the Philippines.

In a statement to the media on Thursday, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that the foreign ministers reaffirmed the importance of upholding Asean centrality and strengthening Asean integration amidst a volatile geopolitical environment.

The ministry added that Singapore is supportive of the Philippines' chairmanship priorities for Asean. These include: promoting trade and investment; strengthening the digital economy through the Asean digital economy framework agreement; deepening collaboration in artificial intelligence, and accelerating sustainability and the energy transition through the Asean power grid.

Taking to his Facebook after the retreat and related meetings, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan said his counterparts agreed that the bloc must remain united to keep the region peaceful and stable, amid growing global uncertainty and a volatile environment.

Turning to the situation in Myanmar, Dr Balakrishnan said that cessation of hostilities, inclusive dialogue and participation by all stakeholders are necessary for meaningful political progress.

"These preconditions are necessary for a government with legitimacy and a measure of popular support to emerge," he added.

He also noted that Asean foreign ministers have reaffirmed the importance of the five-point consensus as the framework for addressing the Myanmar situation.

During his two-day visit which ends on Thursday, Dr Balakrishnan also held bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam.

The 48th Asean summit will be held later in May this year.

