Asean Hyundai Cup: Beat the World Cup blues by cheering on Team Singapore

If you’re still nursing a World Cup hangover, you’re not alone. I’m currently experiencing a full-blown football withdrawal.

What do you expect after weeks of late nights / early mornings, dramatic goals and global storylines that resonated from New York to Nee Soon.

One moment you’re emotionally invested in penalty shootouts and underdog runs, the next you’re back to scrolling aimlessly on social media, wondering where all the Haaland, Mbappe and Messi memes went.

Thankfully, the football calendar doesn’t have to stop. Enter the Asean Hyundai Cup, Southeast Asia’s biggest football tournament, taking place until Aug 26. It’s quite possibly the perfect antidote to your post-World Cup blues. And at the heart of it? Our very own Singapore national team.

The “World Cup” of Southeast Asia

Fresh off the World Cup high, I needed my football fix. While the world’s football stars are busy on their holiday or just returning to pre-season, it’s the perfect time to turn my attention to the exploits of our Lions in this regional tournament.

On a whim, I decided to show up for Singapore’s first home game of the tournament at Jalan Besar Stadium this past week as they faced minnows Timor-Leste.

Partly because I live a stone’s throw away. But also because I was curious if our Singapore national football team could deliver even a fraction of that same excitement?

The Lions came into the match riding momentum after a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Cambodia away in their first group stage game, sealed by rising star Ilhan Fandi with virtually the last kick of the game.

With this being their first time back playing on home soil, this was an opportunity to show up and show out in front of the local fans. So how was the matchday experience live?





Move over Christopher Nolan, this was better than Imax

For under $40 (the most expensive ticket price on sale), I got a front-row experience that you honestly can’t replicate on TV. I was within touching distance of the pitch and corner flag, witnessing every crunching tackle, high-octane sprints, and yes, goals. Money well spent, I’d say.

In fact, when striker Ilhan Fandi rose highest to head in Singapore’s opener, he ran towards where we sat and celebrated right in front of us, as the entire stand erupted. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has nothing on this spectacle.

The opposition put up a valiant fight but ultimately, our Lions ran out comfortable winners, with the final score being 2-0.

Beyond the football action, my biggest takeaway from attending the game was the improved matchday experience.

The FAS (Football Association of Singapore) has clearly made a concerted effort to try to elevate the matchday experience. Outside the stadium, there were food stalls, drinks, and even merch booths selling national jerseys (with customisation options).



During half-time, I made my way to the fan zone area, taking in the atmosphere as volunteers handing out matchday programmes. Having attended a few local games in the past, this definitely felt like a new and welcomed addition.

This is the standard across world-class teams like Liverpool and Arsenal, who value fan engagement when they’re attending games. I’m glad that they’re adopting more of such initiatives here in Singapore.

The programme itself wasn’t just filler. It featured player stories and even a personal message from veteran goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud, who was between the sticks for the match.

It’s a small touch, but it makes a difference. It makes the team feel closer, more human and also gives context to first-time attendees on the players.

I found out later on that Jalan Besar Stadium hosted close to 5,000 fans for the game, turning the ground into a sea of red. Sure, it wasn’t World Cup scale, but it didn’t need to be. It felt intimate, energetic, and distinctly Singaporean.

Pro tip: bring a mini fan. The humidity is brutal.

So… why should you care?

Let’s be honest. For many casuals tuning into the World Cup, football is a once-every-four-years affair. The tournament comes around, everyone tunes in, roots for their adopted nations and then goes back to their normal lives after the final wraps up.

So is the Asean Hyundai Cup cup worth your time and attention? Here are 4 good reasons why:

1. This Singapore national football team is on the rise

Having officially qualified for the Asia Cup 2027, which is set to take place in Saudi Arabia, on merit, the team is enjoying real momentum entering into this competition. Singapore might be a four-time champion of this tournament, but it’s been a while since we last lifted the trophy in 2012.

The current squad has a compelling mix, from experienced leaders like Hariss Harun and Izwan Mahbud to merging talents (and top goalscorer) Ilhan Fandi. These players are playing at a higher level, having plied their trades in overseas leagues across Southeast Asia, and even Europe.

While the likes of France, Spain and Morocco were powered by their naturalised players, we have our very own adopted Singaporean sons in Japanese-born Kyoga Nakamura and Korean-born Song Ui-young.

There’s chemistry, resilience, and importantly, belief.

The last time Singapore competed in this tournament, they reached the semi-finals. This time, there’s a genuine opportunity to go further.

2. A young coach, and fresh identity

At 35, Gavin Lee is Singapore’s youngest-ever national team coach. He’s only a few years older than me, in fact.

But don’t mistake youth for naivety. Gavin is certainly no pushover. He’s earned his place through years of developing the local scene, building his reputation with Tampines Rovers before stepping up to the national team.

What makes him different is his approach. He knows the players, having come through the system. He understands the local football fan psyche. And he plays an attacking, progressive style that actually gives fans something to get excited about.

In many ways, he reflects a new era of Singapore football, one that’s more ambitious, more modern, and more connected to its identity. And if we won’t back a Singaporean coach leading a Singaporean team… then who will?

3. Jalan Besar could become a fortress

With the National Stadium unavailable due to National Day Parade preparations, Singapore’s home matches will be held at Jalan Besar Stadium.

If I’m being honest, that might actually be a blessing in disguise. It’s smaller, tighter, more intense. When it fills up, it creates an atmosphere that’s raw and immediate.

Singapore still has a few key fixtures to play, including a titanic clash against Indonesia, and if they make it into the knockout rounds, those two-legged ties could turn Jalan Besar into a genuine fortress. Imagine watching Singapore fight for a place in the final, live, just metres away. That’s something you don’t get from your couch.

4. The best 61st birthday for Singapore

There’s also something uniquely timely about this tournament. It’s happening during National Day season, when Singapore turns 61, when flags line the streets and HDB flats, and when there’s a renewed sense of national pride.

What better way to honour our nation's birthday than to make an inspired run all the way to the finals of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup?

This isn’t just another competition. It’s an opportunity for the Lions to ride that patriotic wave, and give fans something to rally behind. There's no better motivation and our boys will definitely be up for the challenge.

Dare to dream: Why not Singapore?

Watching smaller nations like Cabo Verde and Curaçao punch above their weight on the World Cup stage recently, it’s hard not to wonder. Why not us, someday?

With the World Cup expanding to 64 teams now, opportunities are opening up. The gap between traditional powerhouses and emerging nations is slowly narrowing. Could Singapore or even Southeast Asia collectively one day make a serious push, or even co-host a tournament?

It might sound ambitious. But every footballing story starts somewhere. And right now, this is ours. So if you’re still missing the drama, the passion, the late-night adrenaline of the World Cup, don’t switch off just yet.

The Asean Hyundai Cup might not have the same global spotlight, but it offers connection, proximity, and pride. So let’s show up and show out for our Lions!

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This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.