Asean must strengthen its integration to give itself 'manoeuvring space': PM Wong

KUALA LUMPUR — Asean countries must redouble efforts to deepen the grouping's integration in a world where multilateralism and globalisation are in retreat, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on May 26.

Doing so while also strengthening its external partnerships will be key to ensuring it has "the manoeuvring space and the agency" to continue charting its own destiny in these turbulent times, he added.

Speaking at both the plenary and retreat sessions of the 46th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur, PM Wong said a more ambitious agenda is necessary for Asean in the years ahead if the region is to be more secure, stable and prosperous.

In his remarks, PM Wong commended Malaysia for its efforts in steering Asean's response through these very difficult times.

"We should continue to constructively engage the US, individually as countries but more importantly, collectively as Asean. We appreciate Malaysia's leadership in that regard," he said.

PM Wong noted that, under Malaysia's chairmanship, Asean concluded upgrades to trade pacts such as the Asean Trade in Goods Agreement and the Asean-China Free Trade Agreement, and is also on track to concluding negotiations on the Asean Digital Economy Framework Agreement in 2025.

"All this demonstrates Asean's ability to make progress in meaningful areas of co-operation, but there is still much more to be done, and we have to chart a more ambitious agenda for Asean in the years ahead," he said.

PM Wong also welcomed the signing of an enhanced memorandum of understanding on the Asean Power Grid — aimed at improving regional clean energy connectivity — but noted that there are still key elements that must be put in place, including a proper framework for subsea power cables in Asean.

A key area for improvement is in the timely implementation of agreements that the grouping has already inked, he said.

PM Wong said his officials found 24 economic agreements, some from as far back as 2015, which had been agreed to but still not implemented.

"Clearly, there is still a lot of room for us to improve in terms of implementation, execution and strengthening our integration even in existing areas of goods, services and investments," he said.

He also urged the removal of barriers, such as complex customs procedures and import licensing requirements that continue to hamper intra-Asean trade, and that the region accelerate trade in services and its competitiveness as an investment area.

"If we are open and candid with ourselves, we know that while we have achieved much, there is still so much more that needs to be done," he told fellow Asean leaders during the summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Quoting Singapore's founding foreign minister S. Rajaratnam — who said Asean must hang together or it will hang separately — PM Wong urged the other member countries to reinforce the grouping's centrality, while also demonstrating its value to external partners.

While Asean is already strengthening partnerships with other economies by enhancing its free trade agreements, PM Wong said it should also grow its relationships with other regional groupings.

He noted that countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and India are keen to do more with Asean, as do its partners outside East Asia such as the European Union, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

While some of these countries may not be ready to become formal partners, Asean should engage them in specific areas of mutual interest and be flexible in configuring ways to co-operate, as it is doing with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, said PM Wong.

Singapore also welcomes more Asean members to be part of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), he added.

The CPTPP is a free trade agreement among 12 economies: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, the United Kingdom and Vietnam.

"If you look at all of us combined — Asean, CPTPP, the EU and the GCC — collectively, we make up a significant part of the world economy," he said.

"And if together, we can push back and uphold a rules-based trading system, that would enable us to strengthen multilateralism and make our overall economic foundations a lot more robust and resilient."

PM Wong also stressed the need for Asean to ensure that its existing platforms remain relevant and effective in building trust, managing differences and preventing outright conflict.

This is especially so for the East Asia Summit (EAS), which brings together all the major powers with interests in the region, he noted. The EAS is a leaders-led platform for dialogue and co-operation on political, security and economic issues, involving Asean and eight other participating countries.

"Although these platforms cannot solve all the issues, they help to foster collaboration and dialogue," he said.

Turning to Myanmar, PM Wong expressed appreciation for Malaysia's leadership in Asean's response in the aftermath of the recent earthquake there.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28 caused widespread devastation and killed thousands.

PM Wong reiterated Singapore's readiness to support Asean's humanitarian efforts, and joined other leaders in calling for an extended ceasefire as one step towards a longer-term political solution.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since its military staged a coup against the elected government in February 2021.

Asean drew up a five-point peace plan with the military two months later that called for dialogue among all parties, an immediate halt to the violence in Myanmar, the appointment of an Asean special envoy to facilitate mediation, humanitarian assistance, and a visit by an Asean delegation to the country to meet all concerned parties.

"We know that successive chairs have tried to find a way forward for Myanmar and move things in the right direction," PM Wong said. "Unfortunately, progress has been slow. The issues are complex, and it's very difficult to find a way forward. But we should still continue to engage."

In the meantime, Asean must continue to uphold the Five-Point Consensus, and the leaders' decisions to restrict Myanmar's representation at its meetings to non-political figures.

This is important for Asean's credibility, especially with its external partners, said PM Wong.

PM Wong said Asean faces many daunting challenges, but that they can be overcome if the grouping steps up both its internal integration and its external partnerships.

"We have almost 60 years of experience in responding to and overcoming crises. I'm confident that we can do it again," he said.

On May 26, Asean leaders also signed the Kuala Lumpur Declaration 2045 — Our Shared Future, a new blueprint that reaffirms the grouping's commitment to a sustainable and inclusive future.

In a speech at the signing ceremony, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Asean's continued relevance will be defined by revolutions in technology and science.

He called for the grouping to embrace innovation while learning to govern it together, and with care.

Asean leaders also attended a gala dinner hosted by Datuk Seri Anwar and his wife at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

