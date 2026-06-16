PM Wong to attend Asean-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (Asean) commemorative summit with Russia in Kazan from June 17 to 18.

The summit marks two significant milestones between the 11-member bloc and Russia: the 30th anniversary of the Asean-Russia Dialogue Partnership and the 35th anniversary of relations.

Asean and Russia will discuss ways to take forward their strategic partnership, and to strengthen cooperation against key areas including connectivity, education, and culture, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Tuesday (June 16).

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Russian President Vladmir Putin will co-chair the meeting.

The Philippines holds the rotating chairmanship of Asean in 2026.

With the exception of Myanmar, which will be represented by a senior official owing to the five-point consensus, leaders from other member states are expected to attend the meeting.

PM Wong will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will be the acting Prime Minister during PM Wong's absence.

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editor@asiaone.com