'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park

PHOTO: Facebook/NParks, petunialee.blogspot.com
Kimberly Anne Lim
Kimberly Anne Lim
AsiaOne

The hype over the new Sembawang Hot Spring Park has yet to die down but complaints of unsavoury behaviour have already begun to emerge, just days after its reopening on Jan 4.

For blogger Petunia Lee, her experience at the park was marred by the sight of a domestic helper being made to wash her employers' feet.

Lee wrote in a blogpost published on Jan 7: "She fetched water. She bent down and splashed water over her employers' feet and calves. Those people did not look handicapped. They probably have delusions of royalty."

"At times like this, I am so ashamed of being Singaporean," she added.

Besides soaking their feet in the geothermally heated groundwater at the four-tier cascading pool, visitors can also cook eggs at the park using the hot water dispensed at water collection points.

Alas, that did not go well for Lee either. Her attempt to cook the eggs that she had brought was cut short when an old man dumped his dirty feet-soaking water into the pail holding her eggs.

Designed to cater to visitors of all ages, this allows visitors to collect the hot spring water with different sizes of containers or buckets easily and efficiently.

Posted by NParks on Friday, 3 January 2020

"It was a seriously lovely place. It just had a lot of people clueless about how their actions affect others," Lee concluded.

Unfortunately, her experience doesn't appear to be an isolated incident.

When a Shin Min Daily News reporter visited the park on Jan 9, more bad behaviour was on display.

Two men rinsing their feet at the cascading pool and allowing the dirty water to flow back in.
PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

A number of visitors were caught disposing of their dirty water onto the ground or into the cascading pool instead of pouring it into the drain.

People were also seen entering the pool without rinsing their feet.

"This is a public pool. Our feet are sure to be dirty from walking here and there. People should wash their feet before entering the pool," one 31-year-old woman told the newspaper.

Other contaminants of the cascading pool include egg shells "floating at the bottom" and dirt from bare-footed children hopping into the pool after running around the park, according to one visitor's complaint on NParks' Facebook page.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Sembawang Hot Spring Park may be much improved after its $4.3 million redevelopment but it seems like its visitors still have a long way to go.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com

More about
Parks / Nature reserves Public health and hygiene

TRENDING

Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Student knocked down by red Honda while crossing Havelock Road
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a 'letdown'
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
Bachelor in Singapore scolded by date for bringing canned drinks to restaurant, wanting to split bill
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
5566&#039;s Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
5566's Zax Wang lived in a haunted house but only his daughter knew about it
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Leonardo DiCaprio saves man adrift at sea for 11 hours
Singapore&#039;s former chief justice Yong Pung How dies, aged 93
Singapore's former chief justice Yong Pung How dies, aged 93
Malaysian man&#039;s bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
Malaysian man's bank account wiped clean minutes after losing bank cards
French-Malaysian TikToker effortlessly imitates Singaporean ah lians and aunties
French-Malaysian TikToker effortlessly imitates Singaporean ah lians and aunties
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
No joke: Chinese man too lazy to remove winter coat tosses himself into luggage scanner
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort
I cheated my way to toned arms, doing 20,000 bicep curls in 20 minutes with zero effort

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
A bargain shopper&#039;s guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
A bargain shopper's guide to the cheapest finds in Johor Bahru
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi&#039;s face mask
Kitty Zhang swears by this shocking Empress Dowager Cixi's face mask
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

Home Works

9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger
Malaysian driver travels over 200km to return wallet to Singaporean Grab passenger

SERVICES