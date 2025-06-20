Asian Art Association Singapore denies misuse of artist profiles, says Botanic Gardens event is legit

The Asian Art Association Singapore (AAA) has shut down claims that it misused artist profiles and falsely associated its events with the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Wednesday (June 18), the association said it was recently made aware of remarks circulating on social media which it described as "false and misleading".

One of these remarks was about the artist profile of a Japanese illustrator who had been formally invited to join the association in 2022.

A screenshot of the profile, which was shared with AsiaOne, showed the illustrator's name, place of origin, works and awards. It also had a short description of how aspects of his life influenced his art style.

The person who made the accusatory post has since deleted it.

Responding to AsiaOne's enquiries, AAA chairman Jay Chau said the illustrator had voluntarily submitted his materials for publication and was sent a draft webpage of his artist profile on Aug 23, 2022.

The profile was only published after receiving the illustrator's written confirmation, according to the chairman.

"Earlier this month, the artist contacted us to request the removal of his profile but did not provide a reason at the time. We respected the request and promptly took the page down," Chau said.

Artist profiles published only with their consent: Chau

He also explained that the association either invites artists to join it or accepts applications from individuals who demonstrate excellence or strong potential.

Artist profiles are only published on AAA's website or social media after receiving explicit consent from them, Chau added.

AAA also clarified in its statement that its Wild City exhibition, which was held at the Singapore Botanic Gardens from December 2024 to April this year, is an officially listed event on the National Parks Board (NParks) website and Botanic Gardens event calendar.

This was in response to accusations that the association falsely associated its events with the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

Highlighting that the event was endorsed by the French Embassy in Singapore as a form of "cross-cultural artistic exchange" and covered by international media, Chau reiterated that it was legitimate.

He also said that the association has maintained clear and positive communication with NParks with no concerns or disputes raised regarding the event.

AsiaOne has contacted NParks for more information.

'Surprised and disappointed'

The person who made the accusatory post which prompted the association's statement has since apologised, Chau told AsiaOne.

In a comment below AAA's post, the person wrote: "I acknowledge that I should have verified my findings more thoroughly before making my post...I sincerely regret any confusion this may have caused."

Chau said that the association was "surprised and disappointed" by the tone and content of the post, particularly because "no effort was made to verify the facts with us before such serious accusations were made".

"It is regrettable that such unfounded claims—whether stemming from misunderstanding or other intentions—could damage trust within Singapore 's arts ecosystem."

"AAA operates on the principles of transparency, professionalism, and inclusiveness. We welcome constructive dialogue, feedback, and collaboration across the creative community, and remain open to any opportunity for mutual growth."

