ICA, NParks bust attempt to smuggle 830kg of Asian pangolin scales from over 2,200 pangolins

More than 830kg of Asian pangolin scales from an estimated over 2,200 pangolins were seized in a joint operation between the National Parks Board (NParks) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in December last year, said Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan.

Tan, who is also Minister of State for Trade and Industry, disclosed this at the World Wildlife Regional Youth Symposium held at the BCA Academy on Saturday (March 28), when he announced the publication of a new Singapore-focused compendium as part of a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen partnerships and tackle illegal wildlife trade.

The compendium is tailored to Singapore's context as a major maritime hub, and underscores the importance of international cooperation and public-private partnerships in the fight against wildlife trafficking along global maritime routes.

It equips maritime industry partners, including carriers, shippers and freight forwarders with guidance on at-risk routes and common red flags in wildlife trafficking, such as discrepancies in documentation, cargo value, weight and appearance.

Pangolins scales declared as 'dried fish skin'

The discovery on Dec 29, 2025, had these red flags.

According to NParks, an inbound lorry, which had its sea cargo declared as "dried fish skin", was referred for enhanced checks by ICA at Jurong Scanning Station - acting on information received from its Integrated Targeted Centre (ITC).

The ITC operates 24/7 and leverages data analytics to conduct pre-arrival risk assessment of travellers, conveyances and cargo.

Those assessed to be of higher risk are flagged for checks upon arrival at Singapore's checkpoints, before they enter Singapore.

During the checks, ICA's image analysts noticed anomalies in the scanned image of the cargo and carried out further checks, where its search and examination officers uncovered a total of 30 bags containing more than 830kg of suspected pangolin scales, estimated to be from over 2,200 pangolins.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the cargo was transiting Singapore en route from Indonesia to Cambodia.

Subsequent genetic analysis conducted by NParks' Centre for Wildlife Forensics assessed that the scales originated from the Sunda Pangolin, a critically endangered species native to Southeast Asia, including Singapore.

The seize is also the largest haul of Asian pangolin scales in Singapore to date, and investigations are ongoing.

Under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), pangolins are protected given their critically endangered status.

Those found guilty of offences under the Endangered Species (Import and Export) Act may be fined up to $200,000 for each specimen of scheduled species brought in and/or be jailed for up to eight years.

"Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance stance on the illegal trade of endangered wildlife species, and their parts and derivatives.

"This case underscores the importance of Singapore's robust border controls and demonstrates the effectiveness of a coordinated, intelligence-led, and multi-agency approach in detecting and disrupting wildlife crime," said NParks.

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editor@asiaone.com