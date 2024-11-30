'Ask Grab CEO to take you': Grab driver rejects $5.70 fare for '2 pax and 1 wheelchair'; netizens divided

An online debate has erupted over a Grab driver and a prospective passenger, with users arguing over who was in the right.
A screenshot of their conversation, captioned as highlighting the "rude driver" with a "bad attitude", circulated on Facebook before being deleted on Nov 28.
The screenshot showed the passenger requesting a ride for two people, one in a wheelchair, for a fare of just $5.70.
The driver retorted, "$5.70 ask Grab CEO to take you."
Many netizens sided with the driver, pointing out the passenger had booked a JustGrab service, which simply assigns the nearest available vehicle.
For wheelchair assistance, Grab offers GrabAssist, a service staffed by drivers trained by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC).
Responding to Mothership's queries, a Grab spokesperson apologised for the incident and confirmed the driver received a warning, citing it as a first offence.
Grab also advised riders to book the appropriate service for their needs and reminded both drivers and passengers to treat each other respectfully.
