'Asked me why I flag so late': Visually impaired man says he was scolded by bus driver, calls for patience

A man has come forward to share how he was scolded for flagging the bus late.

TikTok user Chem g.o.d, who said that he's visually impaired because of an eye condition, posted a video on Thursday (Sep 7) after he was allegedly berated by a bus driver for flagging the bus late.

Due to his cataract and eye condition, Chem said that he couldn't see the bus number until the vehicle was nearing the bus bay.

Hence, by the time he flagged for the vehicle, it had missed the bus bay and had to stop along the main road, Chem said.

"He berated me and asked me why did I flag so late," said this passenger. He didn't say which bus operator it was.

Chem said he then explained to the driver that he's partially blind due to his eye condition and is unable to see the bus number clearly from far.

Adding that people who are visually impaired are doing their best, Chem said in his TikTok post: "I hope bus drivers can be more patient to people with eye conditions."

Chem mentioned that he did wear glasses specially designed for the blind, to identify himself as a person who is visually impaired.

Despite the harsh encounter with the bus driver, Chem also shared a heartwarming moment with a fellow passenger who witnessed the incident.

Chem said that she approached him and told him not to take the matter into heart.

"I felt very touched by that. Thank you so much," he said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Chem for comment.

Chem's video went viral, garnering 100,000 views and 200 comments within a day.

Netizens flooded the comment section of his video with some saying that the public transportation system needs to be more inclusive.

Other netizens also pointed out that Chem should understand the bus driver's perspective and that he should get the "May I have a seat please?" card and lanyard to help identify that he is of person with disability when taking public transport.

In response to the comments, Chem posted a follow-up video that same day that he got the "May I have a seat please?" card and lanyard at Bishan MRT station.

He shared that after wearing that lanyard, he had people offering him their seats on the train.

Adding that he will be going for a cataract surgery for his eye condition, he thanked netizens for their supportive comments.

In their efforts to make Singapore's transport system more inclusive and accessible, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has implemented various facilities for people with disability.

Apart from the "May I have a seat please?" card and lanyard, tactile paving are available at bus interchanges, train stations and even at pedestrian crossings to guide people who are visually-impaired.

An app was also rolled out last year, called NaviLens that helps to direct commuters at SMRT bus interchanges to the berth they wish to board at, by detecting marker tags embedded in the tactile paving at the interchange.

SMRT has also partnered with Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore and Serving People with Disabilities to train SMRT frontline staff to better assist commuters with special needs.

