'Asking for it,' netizens slam after e-biker goes against red light and gets hit by truck at Upper Serangoon junction

Did she deserve it?

An e-biker was taken to the hospital after her power-assisted bicycle (PAB) was demolished by a truck at the junction of Upper Serangoon Road towards Serangoon Central on Thursday afternoon (Aug 10).

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to the accident at about 1.50pm.

The 41-year-old female PAB rider was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A dashcam video posted on Roads.sg shows the woman and a man riding their e-bikes across the junction even though the traffic light was not in their favour.

The man was ahead at first but stopped when he saw the oncoming truck. The woman continued riding and her e-bike was hit by the vehicle. She was sent tumbling onto the road but managed to get back on her feet. It is unclear whether the truck stopped after the accident.

Netizens were not sympathetic towards the victim with comments such as "I hope the woman learnt her lesson", "Deserved it to the max" and "Asking for it".

One said: "This is what happens when you blindly follow without looking at the traffic light."

Some even lauded the driver for ramming into the e-biker as one commented: "These are the cyclists that give trouble to themselves and the innocent motorists!"

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.