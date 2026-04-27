Association of Banks in Singapore monitoring potential threats from frontier AI models

SINGAPORE — Banks in Singapore are working with the city-state's industry body to monitor emerging threats posed by frontier artificial intelligence models, the director of the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) said on Monday (April 27).

Here are some details:

ABS is working with member banks to monitor emerging threats, share intelligence and coordinate the development of risk mitigation efforts, its director Ong‑Ang Ai Boon said in a statement in response to queries from Reuters.

Local banks have also enhanced monitoring and incident response capabilities to enable faster detection, containment and remediation of threats, the statement said.

This comes as financial institutions across the globe scramble to assess the cybersecurity risks brought about by Anthropic's frontier AI model Mythos.

Anthropic earlier this month debuted Mythos, its most advanced AI model to date and designed for defensive cybersecurity tasks, though it has limited the release due to concerns about its potential for misuse.

Some Asian financial regulators said last week they were taking measures to address potential risks and are monitoring the development.

The ABS is a non-profit organisation that represents the interests of the commercial and investment banking community in Singapore, comprising over 100 local and foreign banks, institutions and representative offices operating in the country.

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