'Attitude problem': Woman who found bugs in noodles from Jurong Point eatery slams staff's reaction

A diner at a Jurong Point eatery who discovered bugs in her meal has called out the staff for their indifferent reaction.

Taking to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Sunday (Nov 16), the woman said she spotted the extra ‘ingredients’ halfway through her bowl of noodles at the Eat outlet in Jurong Point.

"I walked to the counter to kindly alert the staff member to come over," she said. "Not only that she didn’t, but she stared at me and said, 'if you don’t want to eat then just bring it to the return tray area'."

The woman said that she turned down the staff’s “unwilling” offer to cook another bowl of noodles, as well as a refund for her meal.

"This is not a question about money," she said. "There is a problem with (her) attitude."

In the comments, several netizens lamented what they saw as declining service standards.

"I would rather spend a bit more for consistent quality and healthy food," said WM Tan.

AsiaOne has contacted Fei Siong Group, which owns the Eat chain of eateries, for comment.

