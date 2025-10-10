Attorney-general Lucien Wong reappointed for another 3 years; Lionel Yee to stay on as deputy

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has reappointed Lucien Wong as attorney-general for another three-year term.

The new term will be from Jan 14, 2026, to Jan 13, 2029, said the Attorney-General's Chambers in a media statement on Friday (Oct 10).

Wong was appointed as post-independence Singapore's ninth attorney-general on Jan 14, 2017, for a term of three years.

He was reappointed for another two more terms on Jan 14, 2020, and Jan 14, 2023.

AGC also said that Lionel Yee, who was appointed as deputy attorney-general on Jan 14, 2017, and reappointed for another two more terms in 2020 and 2023, will be reappointed for another three-year term.

Yee's fourth term as deputy attorney-general will be from Jan 14, 2026, to Jan 13, 2029.

