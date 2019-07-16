Auditor-General finds lapses in procurement, contracts and IT controls in public agencies

The report covers the financial statements of all 16 ministries and eight organs of state, as well as nine statutory boards, four government funds, four government-owned companies and three other accounts.

SINGAPORE - Weaknesses in IT controls, as well as irregularities in procurement and contract management were among the key financial lapses in several ministries and government agencies flagged by the Auditor-General's Office (AGO) in its latest annual report.

The report was made public on Tuesday (July 16), after the AGO's audit of government accounts for the 2018/2019 financial year.

Ministries and agencies that were flagged in the AGO report for lapses include the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), Ministry of National Development (MND) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

LAPSES IN PROCUREMENT AND CONTRACT MANAGEMENT

MCCY was flagged for lapses in the approval of 142 contract variations amounting to $12.4 million for the National Gallery development project.

For instance, AGO's checks found that the approvals were not obtained from the relevant authorities for a period of 30 days to almost four years from the commencement or completion of works. The National Gallery opened in 2015.

In the case of one contract, approvals for seven contract variations under it were obtained from the incorrect approving authority.

"While MCCY had appointed National Gallery Singapore (NGS) to manage the project, it remained accountable and responsible for ensuring financial prudence and proper use of public funds," said the report.

In its response, NGS said that it was reviewing its procurement policies and processes, and targets to conclude this review by end-July.

"The contract variations for the project are in line with its scale and complexity. Changes to the scope of work are to be expected... to take into account a variety of factors like statutory requirements, site constraints and user or operational requirements," it added.

Irregularities in procurement and contract management were also observed at the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), the AGO noted.

In the case of Muis, the evaluation sub-criteria and scoring methodology used were only determined after the tender closed. This applied to 12 tenders and quotations totalling $5.54 million. There were also errors in the scores awarded.

Muis said on Tuesday that it is strengthening training in governance and finance for its officers, and has deployed more resources to procurement and IT-related functions.

NCSS was rapped for accepting documents from three vendors after the tender closing date, for a $3.29 million renovation and relocation project.

One of the three vendors was subsequently awarded the contract. Evaluation scores for a tender to provide refreshments were also either wrongly computed or not properly substantiated.

"Had the score been properly computed, the outcome of the tender could have been different," AGO said.

WEAKNESSES IN IT CONTROLS

AGO also found weaknesses in IT controls in the Ministry of Manpower, Singapore Customs and the Ministry of Defence.

For example, MOM was not aware that five servers for two of its IT systems were unable to send logs to its IT security monitoring system for about seven months due to outdated configurations.