Auntie shakes 200kg claw machine at Lucky Plaza until stuffed toy drops out

Unable to 'catch' a stuffed toy with her $1 token, an auntie decided to shake the entire claw machine until a plushie fell into her hands.

The incident occurred at the Bear Claw Taiwan arcade, located on Basement 1 of Lucky Plaza, on Oct 7.

Stomp contributor Anonymous, who owns the affected machine at the 24-hour arcade, contributed CCTV footage of the incident that took place at around 7.30am.

Anonymous said: "I decided to check the CCTV because I saw that the machine was in a huge mess. The toys that were hanging in it had all dropped down.

"Sensing something amiss, I checked the camera playback.

"The woman came to the arcade, played with some machines and then walked over to mine.

"She didn't even insert any token and started to shake the machine.

"When she saw that a bear seemed to be dropping from her shaking, she inserted a $1 token.

"She attempted to catch the toy but couldn't, so she shook the machine again until it dropped out."