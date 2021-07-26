Auntie who refused to share lift with delivery rider in Hougang cooks along common corridor without mask on

She refused to share the lift with a delivery rider in a viral video last Friday (July 23), now the woman's neighbours have ratted on her.

In a TikTok video, the delivery rider hummed to himself as he parked his bicycle at the lift lobby of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8, picked up his customer's order and was about to enter a lift.

However, a middle-aged woman made her way into the lift and told him: "Excuse me, you wait for the next one."

When he asked why, she said: "I don't share lifts. I came here first, OK?"

The woman asked the delivery rider to let go of the lift button, and told him to use the other lift when the latter tried to explain that he was making a delivery.

She reiterated that she didn't share lifts with others, adding: "I know you have a camera."

"It's a pandemic," the woman said as the lift doors closed on him.

After the video went viral, netizens criticised her on her behaviour, the woman's neighbours told Lianhe Wanbao that it was not the first time she refused to share the lift with others.

They also told the Chinese evening daily that they saw her without a face mask several times while cooking along the common corridor.

In a supplied photo, she could be seen placing a wok on a table outside her neighbour's window as she prepared to stir-fry some vegetables there.

The woman declined to speak with reporters.

Her husband told the Wanbao: "There's nothing wrong maintaining social distancing during the pandemic," adding that she had let two other residents take the lift before it was her turn that morning.

He also said that there was no risk of infection at their doorstep and that cooking outside their flat was "creative".

However, her fears of infection are not unfounded, as a Covid-19 cluster emerged at the block in May and all residents in the area had to undergo at least two rounds of swab tests.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the cluster was closed on July 1, as no associated cases were found after 28 days.

