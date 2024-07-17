'Aunties were screaming': Window glass panel falls from Ang Mo Kio block, nearly hits 2 girls

Two girls had a close shave after a glass panel from a window came crashing down from a four-storey block in Ang Mo Kio and narrowly missed them.

The incident happened at around 3.50pm last Saturday (July 13) at Block 712A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The panel fell from a window of the third-storey office occupied by law firm Hoh Law Corporation, landing and shattering in front of the two girls, who are friends.

One of the girl's mother, surnamed He, told the Chinese publication: "My daughter was going to her friend's house to play and was terrified after the incident.

"I often tell her to walk under the eaves, but she doesn't listen. I believe she will be more careful after this incident."

Besides Ang Mo Kio, the law firm has seven other branches in other parts of Singapore, including its head office in Paya Lebar.

Speaking with AsiaOne over the phone on Tuesday, the firm's human resource executive Patricia Chek said that the Ang Mo Kio office is undergoing renovation.

"The windows have not been opened since we rented the place, so it's been more than 30 years," she said, explaining that there is no need to do so because the office is air-conditioned.

"On [the day of the incident], the workers were laying the carpet, so they felt quite stuffy and opened the windows. Unfortunately, the [glass panel] dropped down."

Fortunately, she added, it did not strike anyone. Only the renovation workers were in the office at the time.

The ground floor of the block is home to a DBS/POSB branch and other shops, and there is a hair salon on the second storey.

'Aunties were screaming'

When AsiaOne visited the block in Ang Mo Kio Central on Tuesday afternoon, we noticed that the window from where the panel fell is covered with a large white sheet.

In the law firm, loud whooshing sounds could be heard as the wind battered against the sheet and the blinds rattled. Gusts of warm air could also be felt in the air-conditioned office space as holes had been punctured in the sheet to let the wind flow through.

Shopkeepers nearby told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the incident that day by a loud crash.

Abby, a sales supervisor at seafood seller Song Market Place, which is located at the block opposite the law firm, recalled: "Aunties were screaming outside the shop. Inside, it was crowded and too busy [for us to pay too much attention]."

The 52-year-old had briefly looked at the scene before continuing with her business, adding that it was very fortunate that no one was injured.

Staff at the neighbouring beauty salon Beaute Fashion were shocked when they heard the glass shatter.

"I was a little scared," a female employee in her 30s said. She had also gone out to take a look at the situation before returning to work.

According to her and Abby, the debris was swiftly cleared by construction workers in the vicinity, who also cordoned off the area where the panel landed.

Staff told not to touch other windows

Hoh Law Corporation has gotten a contractor to inspect the windows and will be proceeding with rectifications to all the necessary places, Chek told AsiaOne.

Meanwhile, staff at the Ang Mo Kio office have been briefed on safety and told not to handle or touch the other windows.

The firm also intends to provide feedback to Ang Mo Kio Town Council, specifically with regard to other safety concerns that may arise due to the building's age.

ALSO READ: Flower pots and crockery mysteriously thrown from Ang Mo Kio block for 2 days; police investigating

khooyihang@asiaone.com