Singapore, Australia assure each other on refined fuels and LNG supply

Australia has given Singapore assurance over the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) amid energy disruptions caused by conflict in the Middle East, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has said on Friday (April 10).

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, PM Wong, who is also finance minister, added that Singapore will continue to supply refined fuels to Australia as long as upstream supplies continue.

Both countries are also working to translate this commitment into action with a legally-binding agreement.

"In a more fractured and volatile world, we choose to stay open and we choose to stand together," said PM Wong.

"Through the strength of our partnership, I am confident that Singapore and Australia will not just get through this crisis, but we will emerge stronger and more resilient."

The visit comes after Singapore and Australia pledged in March to work together to ensure that key goods such as LNG and refined fuels, including diesel, continue to flow between the two countries.



Singapore generates about 95 per cent of its electricity using imported natural gas.

Australia, one of the world’s top LNG producers, accounts for one-third of Singapore’s supply.

Meanwhile, Australian government statistics for 2025 showed that Singapore is Australia’s largest supplier of refined petroleum products.

Singapore and Australia had earlier said that they would accelerate negotiations on an arrangement for trade in essential supplies, in line with the upgrading of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership 2.0 (CSP 2.0).

Inked in October 2025 during PM Wong’s first visit to Australia as head of government, it includes options for a legally binding agreement in the future, as consultation and early notification in case of potential disruptions.

PM Wong said on Friday that both countries have had "extensive discussions" on the protocol.

"We agreed to accelerate the negotiations and aim to conclude the agreement soon," he added.

"This is not just about managing today’s crisis. It is about building trusted supply lines for a more uncertain future."

Among other initiatives to deep cooperation, both countries will also establish dialogues on energy and trade challenges.

Albanese said that with Singapore and Australia relying on each other for energy supplies, it is "vitally important" to coordinate a response to the global energy disruption.

"The best way to deal is to work together as partners and as neighbours. I look forward to continuing to engaging with the prime minister," he added

Earlier today, Albanese visited the Singapore LNG Terminal and Singapore Refining Company on Jurong Island.

He was also hosted to lunch by PM Wong.

In an post on Facebook on Thursday, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan described Australia as a "close friend" of Singapore with partnership in the fields of trade, investment, defence and security, as well as cooperation in the digital and green economies.

Singapore and Australia marked 60 years of diplomatic ties in 2025.

"In a more uncertain world, these ties matter more than ever. We will continue working closely to strengthen cooperation and keep our region open, stable and prosperous," Dr Balakrishnan added.

@asiaone [Australia PM Albanese's 3-day visit to Singapore] On Friday (April 10) morning, Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was hosted to a visit at Jurong Island. #sgnews #Singapore #Australia #Energy #ForeignPolicy ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

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