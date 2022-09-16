Australian claims he was locked up in 'filthy cell' in Singapore due to Jetstar's misinformation over Covid-19 test

Navigating the ever-changing travel regulations during a pandemic isn't easy.

For one unfortunate Australian man, he claimed that he ended up getting detained in Singapore for more than 40 hours — all because of some misinformation he allegedly received from Jetstar.

Richard Grant recounted his harrowing experience on Australian radio station 2GB on Thursday (Sept 15), saying that he booked a flight from Darwin, Australia, to Thailand earlier this year, which included a stopover in Singapore.

His exact travel dates are not known but it was reported by UK's Daily Mail that he flew to Thailand three months ago.

Back in June, all visitors to Thailand were required to present proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid-19 test result.

Some two weeks before his flight, Grant contracted Covid-19 and he said that he subsequently reached out to Jetstar to find out if he could still proceed with his trip.

According to him, an airline staff said then that he would only need a letter of recovery from his doctor, and that he did not need to undergo a PCR test.

"I was booked in to get the test done and I cancelled it because they told me I didn't need to do it," he told 2GB.

When he landed in Thailand, the authorities allegedly refused him entry as he did not have proof of a negative PCR test.

Grant was then sent on a flight back to Singapore where he was taken into custody, reported the Daily Mail.

Admitting that he wasn't the most cooperative, Grant said during the radio interview: "The way they explained it to me was it's 2am, there were no staff from Jetstar but staff will be on deck at 6am, so unfortunately they have to put me in a room until someone from Jetstar can come help."

However, Grant said he remained in custody for more than 40 hours in a dingy cell. He did not explain why he was there for so long.

"It was a filthy, two bunk cell that had a washbasin and that was all," he added.

"There was no hot water, it was extremely cold and they wouldn't give me any luggage. All I had was shorts and [a] T-shirt on so I was freezing the whole time."

Describing the experience as "brutal", he claimed that there was also a "guard at [his] door with a gun", meaning that there was no way he could leave.

While in detention, Grant said he tried reaching out to Jetstar, which he claims weren't of much help.

Screenshots of Grant's correspondence with the airline show that he was told to "expect feedback from his case manager within 15 business days".

Even after he said he was "in a cell", the service agent allegedly told him: "I wish I could assist you further Richard however the outcome remains the same."

After a gruelling two days, Grant said he was released and allowed entry into Thailand.

Grant said he tried to contact Jetstar a second time for some recourse, but only received a response after he got an ombudsman to help.

"They (Jetstar) understand they gave me the wrong advice and they've offered to reimburse me for my out-of-pocket expenses, which is all well and good, but that's not really the issue," Grant said.

"The issue is my ability to travel in the future. What I want them to do is step up, understand they put me in such a terrible situation and try to do something to help me."

Statement from Jetstar

A spokesperson from Jetstar told 2GB that they understood it was "an incredibly stressful situation" for Grant.

The airline also said in that report that a member of their team had visited Grant during his time in Singapore "to provide support and options to enable him to continue his journey as quickly as possible."

"Unfortunately, the most immediate option to travel was not taken up by Mr Grant, extending his time in Singapore. We sympathise with Mr Grant and sincerely regret any misunderstanding that may have occurred prior to travel."

AsiaOne has reached out to Jetstar and Changi Airport Group for comment.

Currently, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) does not require transit travellers to show proof of vaccination, Covid-19 tests, travel visas or entry approvals.

From August 29, travellers who are not fully-vaccinated are no longer required to serve the seven-day stay home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

However, travellers who are not fully-vaccinated must continue to test negative on a pre-departure test within two days before leaving for Singapore.

