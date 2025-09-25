Australian man allegedly shoplifts from 8 stores at Changi Airport, arrested within an hour

An Australian man allegedly went on a shoplifting spree in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 2, filching various items including bags, luggage and accessories from eight stores.

The 45-year-old was arrested by airport police less than an hour after a pair of sunglasses was reported missing from one of his targeted stores.

The police said in a statement on Thursday (Sept 25) a retail assistant alerted them to a case of shop theft at about 7.40pm on Sept 2.

Preliminary investigations found that the staff had discovered a pair of sunglasses missing from the display shelf. CCTV footage from the shop showed a man allegedly taking the sunglasses without paying.

He was swiftly identified and detained in the transit area within an hour of the report and stopped from leaving Singapore.

The police said their further investigations revealed that he had visited eight different shops and allegedly stole items including sunglasses, bags, water bottle, luggage, passport case, keychains and accessories.

The items, with a collective worth of over $2,600, were recovered.

The man will be charged in court on Friday (Sept 26) with the offence of theft in dwelling. If convicted, he could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

