Man, 54, to be charged with alleged shop theft at Changi Airport

A 54-year-old Australian man will be charged in court on Wednesday (March 25) for his alleged involvement in a shop theft at Changi Airport.

In a statement on Monday (March 23), the police said they were alerted to a case of shop theft on March 17 after two windbreakers went missing from the display shelf of a retail outlet in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1.

The items were valued at a total of $842.20.

Using CCTV footage, officers from the Airport Police Division identified the man leaving the store with the unpaid items and arrested him before he could leave Singapore. The stolen items were recovered from his possession.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum penalty of seven years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.

The police said they take a serious view of shop theft cases.

"Offenders should not assume that they can evade detection by attempting to leave the country shortly after committing such offences," they added.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com