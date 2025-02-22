Australian man gets jail, fine for verbally abusing ICA officers and using another person's passport to attempt leaving Singapore

After being caught with prohibited weapons in his baggage, an Australian man verbally abused Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers.

El Sayed Aladdin's passport was then impounded by the police, but the man attempted to flee Singapore using another person's passport.

On Friday (Feb 21), the 28-year-old Australian was sentenced to eight months and two weeks' jail, and a fine of $6,500 in default of 20 days' imprisonment.

ICA and the police said in a joint news release that Aladdin was stopped by ICA officers for baggage checks at Changi Airport on Dec 14, 2024, and found to be carrying several prohibited items including knuckle dusters and flick knives.

When told that the matter would be referred to the police for further investigation, the man made derogatory and insulting remarks against the ICA officers.

To prevent Aladdin from leaving the country amid ongoing investigations, his passport was impounded.

But on Dec 28, the man used another person's passport to try leaving Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint. He was arrested by ICA officers and charged in court on Dec 30.

For using a foreign travel document not issued to them, an individual may be jailed for up to 10 years, or fined up to $10,000, or both.

For using insulting language against a public servant, one may be jailed for up to 12 months, or fined up to $5,000, or both.

"The authorities take a serious view of persons who obstruct public servants from carrying out their duties," said ICA and the police.

"We will also not tolerate any form of abusive behaviour towards our officers and will take stern action against the offenders."

