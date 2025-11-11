Woman transiting through Changi Airport arrested for alleged shop theft committed 7 months ago

An Australian woman who allegedly stole from a shop at Changi Airport in April was arrested in November when she returned to Singapore as a transit passenger.

The 51-year-old is suspected of swiping a box of supplements, valued at $507.30, from the display shelf of a Guardian outlet in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1.

The police said in a statement that they were alerted to the case of shop theft on May 7.

With the help of CCTV footage, officers established the identity of the woman, who was seen allegedly leaving the store with the unpaid item on April 14.

She was apprehended on Nov 2 while in transit for another flight and will be charged in court on Wednesday (Nov 12) for theft in dwelling.

If convicted, she faces a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both.

The police stressed that it takes a serious view of shop theft cases, and offenders will be firmly dealt with in accordance with the law.

