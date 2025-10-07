Authorities investigating after 15 students at Raffles Girls' Primary School suffered gastroenteritis symptoms

Authorities are investigating cases of gastroenteritis at Raffles Girls' Primary School (RGPS) after 15 students developed symptoms on Oct 1.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement with RGPS and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) today (Oct 7) that they are aware of the incident and are investigating it.

The statement noted that RGPS immediately suspended the sale of the potentially implicated canteen food item as a precautionary measure, and staff closely monitored the well-being of all affected individuals.

"RGPS also conducted a check with all students in the school immediately and observed that the rest of the students remained well," the statement read.

None of the students were hospitalised and all of them returned to school by Oct 2.

According to The Straits Times, the affected students had consumed noodles.

The statement also revealed that RGPS had informed all parents of the cohort about the situation, and that the school is currently working with CDA and SFA on investigations.

The authorities noted that food safety is a joint responsibility, and although SFA puts in place and enforces regulatory measures, food operators must play their part by adhering to good food safety practices.

"SFA will not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators," they said.

