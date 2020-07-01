AutismSTEP says therapist who manhandled boy with special needs in viral video has been sacked

A video of a boy with autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) being manhandled by his therapist in a home therapy session has caused an uproar among netizens demanding justice for the child.

Facebook user Safirah Oshin posted videos of her son, Ali, being manhandled by his home applied behaviour analysis (ABA) therapist in an incident that happened in March, 2019.

She said the therapist was given a "verbal warning with no further action" and that the case was reopened in January this year.

She appealed for netizens to be her son's voice and to help '"fight for his rights".

In the clips taken from a 40-minute-long video, the therapist is seen handling Ali roughly as the boy screams and cries.

Clips from Safirah's post have been circulating on Instagram, with one post garnering over 10,000 views.

Stomp understands the therapist was employed by special education school AutismSTEP at the time of the incident.

A spokesman from AutismSTEP told Stomp the therapist was suspended immediately after they were alerted to the incident before being dismissed.

The company added it has since apologised to the family and given monetary compensation prior to the videos being posted online.

However, Ali's family informed Stomp it has yet to receive any such monetary compensation from AutismSTEP and that they simply asked for a refund of the course fee from the school.

Here is their statement in full:

"We are aware of this situation and we are deeply sorry for what has happened to this child and his family due to the therapist’s actions.

"On the very night at around midnight that this incident has happened, we met up with the family, together with the therapist in the video to apologise for what happened.

"The company has also sent the parents a formal apology letter a few days after the incident.

"Thereafter, the company suspended the said therapist of immediate effect and conduct[ed] [an] internal investigation the very next day.

"The company disapproved of the actions by the therapist and summarily dismissed the therapist at that time (on 30 March 2019).

"While emotions may run high at this time since the video was only just shared, it would be grossly unfair and wrong to tar with the same brush, the reputation of other therapists who are not related to the said therapist in question.

"The company is deeply sorry for what has happened and have tried to improve in our level of service.

"We have enrolled all our new therapist[s] to a registered behavioural technician course to ensure that they are well equipped with the skills.

"We also started conducting face to face reviews with parents to collect feedback about the therapy and ask for feedback on a regular basis.

"We have also improve[d] on our training materials by creating more videos for therapist[s] to improve their skills.

"We reviewed our contract with the therapist[s] to clearly state the seriousness of physical restraint and also have included in the company's SOP that any form of physical contact for behavioural management needs to be approved by the higher authorities within the company.

"We also started conducting parents training course to better equip parents on the skills to help their children and what to expect out of the therapy sessions.

"The parents in the video [have] demanded from the company monetary compensation and we have agreed on the amount of monetary compensation, even before the video was posted.

"Once again, the company sincerely apologise[s] for what has happened.

"We have implemented new SOP to ensure that this does not happen again."

Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee addressed the incident in a Facebook post, saying he has asked that this matter be looked into thoroughly.