Automated clearance for all vehicles to be progressively rolled out, starting with trials at Tuas Checkpoint

Automated clearance at Singapore's borders will soon be extended to those entering the country through vehicles at land checkpoints, with trials set to begin at Tuas Checkpoint.

The new automated passenger clearance system, which will not need passengers to exit their vehicles, was announced by Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) annual workplan seminar on Friday (May 8).

ICA cleared a record 245 million travellers in 2025, Shanmugam said, and the automated clearance system will help to increase clearance throughput while creating a more convenient experience for passengers.

The new system will allow for 24/7 automated clearance at checkpoints, where drivers will only be required to present a QR code and pass through facial biometrics for clearance — without needing to present passports or exit their vehicles.

While the system is automated, travellers will still be able to communicate directly with officers through an intercom at each lane.

ICA also said that the automated car lanes can be configured to clear up to two motorcycles simultaneously, depending on traffic conditions and operational needs, increasing ICA's operational flexibility at the checkpoints.

The system will be rolled out in early 2027 at Tuas Checkpoint, announced Shanmugam.

It will be subsequently rolled out to the redeveloped Woodlands Checkpoint.

According to ICA, the new automated lanes are also equipped with counter-forgery capabilities and multi-modal biometric verification, enhancing ICA's ability to detect imposters and fraudulent documents.

Automation will also enable officers to be redeployed from manual clearance functions to higher-value roles such as profiling, conducting targeted interviews and investigations.

Cargo vehicles will also be eligible for similar automated clearance lanes, said ICA.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com