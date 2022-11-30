Auxiliary policewoman falsely accused colleague of rape after initiating intimate relationship

SINGAPORE – An auxiliary policewoman, who initiated an intimate chat with her male colleague and made plans to have sex with him, later made a police report to falsely accuse him of rape.

The truth emerged when the authorities found out about the chat and plans after they checked her mobile phone.

Court documents did not disclose if the pair had consensual sex. When confronted, she claimed that she made the police report after seeing a doctor for urinary tract infection (UTI).

The 32-year-old was jailed for four weeks on Wednesday after she pleaded guilty to giving false information to a policewoman from the Serious Sexual Crimes Branch of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Details about the offender and the man, 36, cannot be revealed due to a gag order.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Angela Ang said the pair exchanged multiple intimate messages on communication platform WhatsApp from Aug 25 to Aug 28, 2020.

But on Sept 3, 2020, the offender lodged a police report, claiming that the man raped her.

She later told the CID officer in a statement that he had earlier invited her to his home via a text message.

She claimed that she rejected his request, but he called and messaged her persistently.

She said she eventually agreed, but he sexually assaulted her when she reached his home.

Her offence came to light after the authorities examined her mobile phone and found the messages.

Another statement was recorded from her on Dec 7, 2020.

The DPP said: “The accused initially maintained that she had been sexually assaulted by (the man). However, after being referred to some of the messages they had exchanged, the accused eventually admitted that she had not been sexually assaulted.

“She then claimed that she had only made the police report after seeing a doctor for a UTI she experienced on Sept 2, 2020.”

The accused also claimed that during the medical examination, she requested for painkillers for her UTI. She then decided to lie about the purported rape.

For giving false information to a public servant, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

